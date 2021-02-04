Howard W. Smith III Sells 8,435 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $94.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

