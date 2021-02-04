Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

