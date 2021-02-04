Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,822. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

