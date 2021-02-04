HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $44,102.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,893.22 or 1.00184250 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.01224262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00306391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00211109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040267 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

