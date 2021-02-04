Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

