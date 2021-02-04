Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) vs. Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Critical Analysis

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Korea Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $24.94 billion 0.21 $110.89 million $0.04 341.00 Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.28 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -7.17

Huaneng Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International 2.78% 3.50% 1.13% Korea Electric Power 0.16% 0.13% 0.05%

Risk and Volatility

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huaneng Power International and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 2 1 1 0 1.75 Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Huaneng Power International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, solar, gas, oil, biomass, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2019, the company had controlled generating capacity of 106,924 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 93,676 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total of 671 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,672 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,440 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 864 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 326,329 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 125,067 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,641,891 units of support with a total line length of 504,402 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.