HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded up $14.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.97. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,532. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

