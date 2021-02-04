Humanscape Market Cap Hits $9.03 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $37,759.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.43 or 0.01281574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00049838 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04751485 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.