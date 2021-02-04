Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average is $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

