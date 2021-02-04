Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 18,221 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

