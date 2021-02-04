Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Hits $178.31 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $178.31 million and approximately $460,744.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $37,069.21 or 0.99598088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00149285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00241390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

