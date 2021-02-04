HUSD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $483.58 million and approximately $172.21 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01322329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.53 or 0.04771535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 484,656,357 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

