Hush (HUSH) Tops One Day Volume of $5,941.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $241,978.42 and $5,941.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00247920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00099416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00029166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.