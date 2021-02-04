Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $365.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

