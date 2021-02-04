Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 156.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

