Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $947,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.