Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 99.5% during the third quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 131,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 65,567 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

VIRT stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

