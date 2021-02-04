Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,919,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $316.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $320.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,735,294. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

