Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 143,500 Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 143,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $366,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

