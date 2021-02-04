Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

