Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 228,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silgan by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 138,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Silgan by 1,203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 113,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

