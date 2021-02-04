HYA Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of QCR worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of QCR by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in QCR by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

QCRH stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,282. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $643.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

