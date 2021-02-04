HYA Advisors Inc Has $1 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $423.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 147.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.