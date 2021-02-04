HYA Advisors Inc Has $10.50 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 5.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $449.67. 7,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.35.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

