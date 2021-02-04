HYA Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises 1.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Horizon by 70.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 20.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 76,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,596. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

