Hyper Speed Network (HSN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 78.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $19,817.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00064147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.01182856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.34 or 0.04620628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile

Hyper Speed Network (CRYPTO:HSN) is a coin. Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 coins. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

