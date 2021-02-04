Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.0508 on Top Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Hyve token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $979,701.75 and approximately $493,665.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00148051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00241536 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040740 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.

Hyve Token Trading

Hyve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

