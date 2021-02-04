I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 119.1% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $36,743.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.18 or 0.00302028 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00033049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003027 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.74 or 0.01648494 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,672,880 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

