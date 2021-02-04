IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.11 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.47. 20,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $239.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

