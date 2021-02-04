IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was up 5.8% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $253.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $233.49 and last traded at $233.16. Approximately 982,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 737,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.33.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

