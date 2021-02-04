iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Down 7%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.74. 13,006,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 19,701,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iBio by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iBio in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iBio by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

