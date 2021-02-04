IBM Retirement Fund Invests $83,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

NYSE AM opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.