Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of CDMGF stock remained flat at $$82.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Icade has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

