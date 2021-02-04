Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,276.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $23,276.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00141039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 151.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00103230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Iconic Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

