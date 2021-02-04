ICW Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

