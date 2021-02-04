ICW Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,378. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.