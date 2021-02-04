ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 11,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

