ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 188,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

