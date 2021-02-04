ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Starbucks stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 337,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

