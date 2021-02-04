ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after buying an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,304. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

