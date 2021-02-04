ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,701. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.92.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.