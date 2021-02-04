ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.6% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $13.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $714.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,318. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $725.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

