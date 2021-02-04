Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 427,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 977,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Ideal Power accounts for 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

