IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06, RTT News reports. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.66. 14,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,356. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

