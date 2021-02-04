IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Shares of IEC Electronics stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.92. 315,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,726. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

