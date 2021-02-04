IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,682,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

