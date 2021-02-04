IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $2,993,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 499,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

