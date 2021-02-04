IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

