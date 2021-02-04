IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

