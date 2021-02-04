IFP Advisors Inc Has $133,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $106.57 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $155.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

